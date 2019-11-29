Here's how you can support local businesses on Small Business Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're looking to make a dent in your holiday shopping list, consider buying from local businesses and shops.

Small Business Saturday, which is sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, encourages shoppers to patronize brick and mortar shops in their community.

On Saturday, several neighborhoods and districts are having events and small gatherings to help promote local businesses.

Here are a few ways you can participate:

Small Business Saturday on Garland

Head to the Garland District to shop local and get in the holiday spirit. Booktraders and the Garland Business District are teaming up with GESA Credit Union to provide chocolate chip pancakes, donuts, hot chocolate and hot buttered rum to keep you warm as you shop.

There will also be entertainment in the evening! Learn more here.

Small Business Saturday in downtown Spokane

The Downtown Spokane Partnership is partnering with Greater Spokane Inc to promote shopping small. Visit one of the many shops downtown and play the Shop Small Scavenger Hunt. Five shoppers will win $100 to a participating downtown Small Business Saturday location.

Learn more here.

Small Business Saturday on North Monroe

Ring in the holidays in the North Monroe Business District. Stop by one of the many antique shops or pick up a snack while you shop. There will also be a handmade ornament giveaway.

Learn more here.

Small Business Saturday in Spokane Valley

Head to the Mirabeau Park Hotel and Convention Center to shop from over 120 small and local retailers, artists and other vendors. There will be door prizes, swag bags, food and drinks for patrons.

Learn more here.

If you're not able to stop by one of these events, you can help people in your community by buying a drink from your local coffee shop, picking up a piece of art from a local artist or choosing to spend your money at a "mom and pop shop." Happy spending!

RELATED: 101 Things to Do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season

RELATED: Drink beer in an igloo at this Coeur d'Alene taphouse

RELATED: Dream of a White Christmas at the 'Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival'