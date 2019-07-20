Here's how you can help kids in foster care receive school supplies

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SEATTLE, Wash. - It’s getting to be that time of year again; the time when school supplies start to frequent store shelves.

This year, Expedia is partnering with Treehouse for a back-to-school drive to help prepare hundreds of kids in foster care for the upcoming school year.

A Seattle-based non-profit, Treehouse sets kids in foster care up for success by giving them the support they need to pursue their dreams.

In order to help with that mission, Expedia’s Volunteers Committee is setting up donation drive drop-off bins and information on each floor of the company.

When it comes to donation drives, Community Engagement Officer at Treehouse Erika Lanier says anyone can participate. In fact, classrooms, offices and places of worship are all invited to get involved by setting up a drive in their workspace.

For more information on how to set up a drive, visit the “Host a Drive or Event” page HERE.