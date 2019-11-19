Here's how Spokane plans to spend money from photo speed, red light cameras

Spokane speed and photo red cameras catch thousands of drivers each year

For years, the City of Spokane has earned thousands of dollars from people caught on camera speeding through school zones and red lights. Monday, the city council will determine how to spend some of the money collected.

The money paid for those tickets has to go to "traffic calming measures" like sidewalks and roundabouts.

Spokane Public Schools, the Spokane Regional Health District and neighborhoods work with the city to finalize a list of potential projects paid for by the photo speed cameras installed in several school zones. This time, the council is considering a list of projects from money earned in 2019 that are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

The projects include:

Bemiss Elementary: A flashing warning light at Euclid and Cook

Arlington Elementary: A HAWK flashing signal

Gonzaga Prep: A sign that says "20 mph when flashing" at Perry and Dalton; marked crosswalks on Euclid, Dalton and Morton

Whitman Elementary: Infill of missing sidewalk on Helena, Sanson and E. North

Cataldo Catholic School: Flashing warning light on Bernard & 18th

Grant Elementary: Flashing warning light at 9th and Perry

Audobon Elementary: Flashing warning light to replace overhead flashing crosswalk light

Glover Middle School: Install sidewalks on east side of Nettleton between Walton and Garland

Madison Elementary: Install sidewalks on Everett, Normandie and Wabash

Spokane COPS: Up to $50,000/year to fund safe routes and school monitoring and patrol program that identifies hazards on school routes

Spokane Regional Health District: Money for the Walking School Bus program

Spokane Streets Department: Funding to upgrade communications for all "20 mph when flashing" signs

Spokane Police: Up to $500,000/year for certified traffic officer patrol shifts which target at least 50% of their shift time to school or park zones

In total, the projects would cost $1,896,488 from the school radar funds generated in 2019.

The projects paid for by the Photo Red cameras are also being considered by the city council. Those projects include:

Install a missing sidewalk on Milton from 15th to 16th

Install crosswalk, signage, lights and pedestrian refuge at the entrance to Lincoln Park

Bumpout on the west side of Bernard at 21st Avenue

Shared path signage and speed feedback signs on Sunset to G. Street

Placement of bike-friendly signage on Woodside from Five Mile Road to Indian Trail

HAWK light at Longfellow and Division

Marked crosswalk, bumpout and ADA ramps at Garland and Madison

Marked crosswalks on south leg of Lowell Ave and Indian Trail

Crosswalk, pedestrian signage and ADA ramps on Barnes at Farmdale

Crosswalk, ADA ramps and pedestrian signage at Broadway and Chestnut

Conceptual design study for a "neighborhood greenway " on Chesnut from Bride to Maxwell

Those projects represent $1,625,000 generate from Photo Red cameras in 2019.