Here is each state's favorite Halloween candy this year

It's that time of year again!

Halloween candy has been hitting store shelves for a couple of weeks now and children are getting excited to make their neighborhood rounds to “trick or treat” for it in a month.

Every year, for every holiday, CandyStore.com releases America's favorite candies by state.

Although most favorites stay the same, sometimes they change. In fact, Washington state's favorite candy changed from Tootsie Pops (last year's Halloween candy winner) to Salt Water Taffy.

If you're like me, then you may not be a huge fan of the newest champion. But, let's try not to get too wrapper-ed up in the change.

In order to determine a state's favorite sweet, the site uses sales information from the past 11 years. “We sell nationwide (and to Canada) so we broke down our sales by state,” the company's site says. “We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors – all of whom contributed and helped us verify our conclusions.”

The company then creates an interactive map for the public to engage with. The map (and associated tale) shows the top three candies in each state and how many pounds of each have been sold.

This year, consumers are expected to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy alone.