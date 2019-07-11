News

Here comes the heat: Mid to high 80s expected through the weekend

By:
  • Mark Peterson

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 05:48 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 07:20 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Thursday! You've almost made it to the end of the week. 

Clouds and possible showers are still hanging around the region. Expect partial clouds later into the day, but warmer temperatures up to 84 degrees. 

 

 

The weekend ahead is looking dry and even warmer. Tempeartures in the mid to upper 80s are on the way! 

