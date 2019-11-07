Here are your top Thursday morning headlines

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Happy Thursday to you! Here are the top stories to know before you head out the door this morning.

Driving on the South Hill?

A new stop sign near 43rd and Grand is confusing some drivers. The City of Spokane said the three-way intersection warranted another stop sign, but some drivers feel it is actually causing more congestion.

Okanogan loses another firefighter

Okanogan County is mourning the death of another beloved firefighter. Chief Don Waller died early Wednesday morning following a tough battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Exposure to toxic smoke has made cancer the leading cause of death for firefighters.

It'll be a frosty morning

So, give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost your car this morning. Grab your sunglasses, too, because sunshine is on the way this afternoon.

Who voted for whom?

Here's a breakdown of how the city of Spokane voted for mayor. Mayor-elect Nadine Woodward dominated the Hillyard and Indian Trail area. Despite her focus on issues in the downtown core, Ben Stuckart won that area, as well as the South Hill. Woodward ultimately came out on top with 2,000 more votes than her competitor.

