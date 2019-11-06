Here are the top post-Election Day headlines

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Tens of thousands of ballots are waiting to be processed at the Spokane County Elections Office.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Couldn't keep up with the madness yesterday? We've got you covered.

No, not all of the votes have been counted. Because there are still thousands to be tallied, some races are still too close to call. Here's what you should know this morning:

Woodward tapped to be Spokane's next Mayor

The initial election results dropped at 8:15 last night, showing Ben Stuckart trailing Nadine Woodward in the race for Spokane Mayor by about 1,800 votes. Within minutes, Stuckart was on stage in front of his supporters conceding the race. Across town, Woodward was giving her victory speech. The race could still narrow in the days to come, though it appears Woodward will be the one to lead the Lilac City.

City Council President position still up in the air

The race for Spokane's next City Council President is still too close to call. Cindy Wendle is leading Breean Beggs by about two percent right now, with 784 votes separating the two. We expect updated tallies tonight.

The tightest race...

Is the one for Spokane Valley City Council Position No. 2. Just four votes separate incumbent Brandi Peetz and challenger Michelle Rasmussen.

Cheap car tabs poised to pass

Early results show Washington voters are supporting an initiative to limit car tabs to $30. Initiative 986 is passing with nearly 56% of the statewide vote right now, with more than 117,000 more votes in favor than against. If officially passed, the initiative will decrease most taxes paid through annual vehicle registration and largely revoke the authority of state and local governments to add taxes and fees without voter approval.

Here are some other election headlines you may have missed: