Here are the top post-Election Day headlines
SPOKANE, Wash. - Couldn't keep up with the madness yesterday? We've got you covered.
No, not all of the votes have been counted. Because there are still thousands to be tallied, some races are still too close to call. Here's what you should know this morning:
Woodward tapped to be Spokane's next Mayor
The initial election results dropped at 8:15 last night, showing Ben Stuckart trailing Nadine Woodward in the race for Spokane Mayor by about 1,800 votes. Within minutes, Stuckart was on stage in front of his supporters conceding the race. Across town, Woodward was giving her victory speech. The race could still narrow in the days to come, though it appears Woodward will be the one to lead the Lilac City.
City Council President position still up in the air
The race for Spokane's next City Council President is still too close to call. Cindy Wendle is leading Breean Beggs by about two percent right now, with 784 votes separating the two. We expect updated tallies tonight.
The tightest race...
Is the one for Spokane Valley City Council Position No. 2. Just four votes separate incumbent Brandi Peetz and challenger Michelle Rasmussen.
Early results show Washington voters are supporting an initiative to limit car tabs to $30. Initiative 986 is passing with nearly 56% of the statewide vote right now, with more than 117,000 more votes in favor than against. If officially passed, the initiative will decrease most taxes paid through annual vehicle registration and largely revoke the authority of state and local governments to add taxes and fees without voter approval.
Here are some other election headlines you may have missed:
- Early results show incumbents leading the way in Spokane City Council races
- The Latest: Washington affirmative action referendum losing
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Semi crashes, leaks syrup on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
- Police: 15-year-old Coeur d'Alene High School student arrested for school shooting threat
- Here are the top post-Election Day headlines
- Early returns show Washington affirmative action referendum losing
- Constitutional amendment on emergency powers takes lead in Washington
- Kinnear projected to win, Cathcart and Stratton lead in Spokane City Council races