Here are the top news stories to start your Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - HOUSING CRISIS: Hundreds of thousands of people enjoy living in the Inland Northwest – but finding a place to call home isn't always easy, as affordable rentals in Spokane can be hard to find.
WARMING SHELTERS: The Spokane City Council has approved an additional $2 million for shelter services this upcoming winter.
TRICK-OR-TREAT: Neighborhoods across the Inland Northwest were filled with tricks and treats on Thursday, as parents and kids braved below freezing temperatures to cash in on the candy.
RISE PROGRAM: Students and staff of the Spokane Public School District, along with West Valley District, are learning how to be more resilient.
GONZAGA PREP: Thursday night in the GSL was a big deal tonight with Gonzaga Prep having to come from behind against Lewis & Clark to win 21-20 and lock up a spot in the playoffs.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
