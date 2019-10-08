Here are the top headlines for your Tuesday morning

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Welcome to Tuesday! Here are the some of the top stories you need to know before you head out the door.

700+ acre wildfire burning off of U.S. 95 near Mesa

A wildfire has burned over 700 acres in Franklin Co. No homes are threatened and no evacuations are in place. All roads have reopened since Monday night and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

You may see some lingering smoke around Spokane Tuesday

As a result of the fire, the Spokane region may see some lingering smoke on Tuesday. Strong winds across the region have pushed some of that smoke up north. The air quality is expected to take a bit of a dip.

Benton County sheriff accused of strangling his wife

The wife of Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher has filed for divorce, claiming her husband strangled her after she confronted him about an affair. Monica Hatcher filed for divorce on Sept. 18, 2019. Days later, she requested a protection order that prohibits her husband from contacting her or coming within 1,000 feet of her home.

Battling bedbugs

A local pest expert has created a nonprofit with the intention of helping those transition out of homelessness get clean furniture and avoid having to deal with pesky bedbugs.