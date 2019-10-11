Here are the news stories to know while you start your Friday

News

SPOKANE, Wash. - MISSING TEEN: Sara McNease, who has Aspberger's, bipolar disorder and PTSD, went missing from the Spokane Community College parking lot on Tuesday morning and has not been seen since.

MAYORAL RACE: With the November general election less than a month away, the Spokane Alliance hosted a forum with local candidates on Thursday. The group says mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward declined the invitation without providing a reason. 

HOMELESSNESS: The 7-Eleven near 2nd and Division has become a hot spot for many homeless people. "It has become a place where people know they can sell and purchase drugs," Spokane Police PIO Terry Preuninger said. "It's become a place where people have chosen to congregate."

STORM AFTERMATH: Most of Wednesday's snow has melted away, but the workload for Spokane arborists has not gone with it. This week's record-setting snowfall took down countless trees across the city and tripled the number of calls for one landscape company.

G PREP TO NASA: Astronaut and Spokane native Anne McClain paid a visit to her alma mater to talk to students about chasing their biggest dreams.

COUGS: Washington State senior quarterback Anthony Gordon was one of four players added to the Maxwell Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Thursday.

