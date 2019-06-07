News

Here are the movies playing at Riverfront Park this summer

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 08:29 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 08:30 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park has announced its free summer movie lineup!  

The movies are set to take place on select Wednesday evenings starting at 8:30 p.m. in the Lilac Bowl, and will feature a variety of films for all age groups. 

Here’s the list: 
June 12: Benny & Joon 
June 19: Zootopia 
July 10: Back to the Future 
July 17: The Big Lewbowski 
July 24: Ralph Breaks the Internet
August 7: Wizard of Oz 
August 14: Space Balls 
August 21: Toy Story 
 

