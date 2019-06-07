Here are the movies playing at Riverfront Park this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park has announced its free summer movie lineup!
The movies are set to take place on select Wednesday evenings starting at 8:30 p.m. in the Lilac Bowl, and will feature a variety of films for all age groups.
Here’s the list:
June 12: Benny & Joon
June 19: Zootopia
July 10: Back to the Future
July 17: The Big Lewbowski
July 24: Ralph Breaks the Internet
August 7: Wizard of Oz
August 14: Space Balls
August 21: Toy Story
