Here are the movies playing at Riverfront Park this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park has announced its free summer movie lineup!

The movies are set to take place on select Wednesday evenings starting at 8:30 p.m. in the Lilac Bowl, and will feature a variety of films for all age groups.

Here’s the list:

June 12: Benny & Joon

June 19: Zootopia

July 10: Back to the Future

July 17: The Big Lewbowski

July 24: Ralph Breaks the Internet

August 7: Wizard of Oz

August 14: Space Balls

August 21: Toy Story



