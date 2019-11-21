Here are some of City of Spokane's closures on Thanksgiving Day

Eric Muhr

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has a list of closures for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Spokane City Hall and the Municipal Court will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 28 and 29.

All Spokane Public Libraries and the Waste to Energy Facility will be closed Thursday, with normal operating hours Friday and the rest of the weekend. Garbage collection on Thursday and will be pushed back a day to Friday, with Friday collection rescheduled to Saturday – which will also be the last day of curbside yard waste pickup.

Meters will not have to be plugged Thanksgiving Day, and all Riverfront Park attractions will be closed as well.