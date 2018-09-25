News

Help welcome Honor Flight veterans home tonight

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight more than 100 local veterans will return home from Washington D.C. where they were taken on an Honor Flight Monday morning. 

In D.C., the group is touring monuments and memorials that were made in honor of them and their fellow service members who never made it home. 

Some veterans on the trip say when they returned from their service decades ago, they weren't given the warm welcome we know they deserve.

Tonight you can help make sure that doesn't happen again. Inland Northwest Honor Flight wants to invite you to be at the Spokane International Airport to help welcome the veterans home when they touch down around 7:30 tonight. 

Watch this story to see the welcome home celebration for a previous Honor Flight, and hear what it truly means to the veterans to be greeted with such a warm welcome. 

