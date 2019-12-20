News

Hello Sugar makes Star Wars donuts to celebrate 'The Rise of Skywalker' premiere

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 07:43 PM PST

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:19 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’re a fan of both Star Wars and donuts, you’re in for a real treat. 

Hello Sugar is rolling out more of their signature donuts, this time with a galactic twist. 

In anticipation of 'The Rise of Skywalker' movie premiering Thursday night, the donut shop made Star Wars-themed donuts. 

There are four flavors: Rebel Ray, Supreme Sugar, Pomegranate Palpatine, and the Wookiee Cookie. 

If you don’t get your donut on Thursday, you can always stop by Hello Sugar before going to see 'The Rise of Skywalker', Friday through Sunday.

