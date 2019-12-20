Hello Sugar makes Star Wars donuts to celebrate 'The Rise of Skywalker' premiere
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’re a fan of both Star Wars and donuts, you’re in for a real treat.
Hello Sugar is rolling out more of their signature donuts, this time with a galactic twist.
In anticipation of 'The Rise of Skywalker' movie premiering Thursday night, the donut shop made Star Wars-themed donuts.
There are four flavors: Rebel Ray, Supreme Sugar, Pomegranate Palpatine, and the Wookiee Cookie.
If you don’t get your donut on Thursday, you can always stop by Hello Sugar before going to see 'The Rise of Skywalker', Friday through Sunday.
Coeur d'Alene non-profit fixes up donated bikes for those who can't afford them
Still last-minute Christmas shopping? The National Retail Federation says you're not alone
