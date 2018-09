Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers and Washington State Patrol are getting ready to weigh the heaviest piece of equipment moved along a Washington highway.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers are gearing up to weigh the heaviest piece of equipment moved along a WA highway. There will be traffic impacts on SR 14 and 97 starting 9/17. More info on potential closures later in week. pic.twitter.com/MHbUE9eZUe — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) September 12, 2018

The equipment is over 360 feet long and estimated to weigh over one million pounds.

Drivers should expect potential closures on State Route 14 and 97 starting September 17.

More information on these closures will be released later in the week.