Heart attack cause of inmate death at Spokane County Jail

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner says a man who died while in custody at the Spokane County Jail died from a heart attack.

Spokane County Detention Services Staff responded to an emergency alarm in cell D-1, in the Jail Annex at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, August 9. The cell was occupied by ten inmates. The alarm is activated when one of the inmates presses the button for help.

The responding officer talked to one of the inmates, who said he had been sleeping but woke up and was having trouble breathing. The officer requested a medical response. Additional staff and the jail nurse responded to the cell and performed life-saving efforts to the male, who had lost consciousness and wasn't breathing.

Spokane Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and helped administer life-saving efforts.

Christopher N Luman, 56, was pronounced deceased around 2:15 a.m.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the deceased inmate and another inmate had been in a physical fight a few minutes before the alarm was activated. The fight ended quickly, and the two inmates went back to their assigned beds after cleaning themselves up, along with some blood on the floor.

The Medical Examiner says Luman died from a fatal heart attack due to physical altercation with another person. The Medical Examiner says Luman suffered from atherosclerotic coronary artery disease