Hearing to decide if Freeman HS shooting suspect will be tried as adult begins Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. - A hearing to decide whether the teen accused of the 2017 Freeman High School shooting will be tried as an adult begins Monday.

Caleb Sharpe, now 17, is accused of walking into FHS and opening fire in a second-floor hallway. Three girls were wounded and one boy, Sam Strahan, was killed.

Sharpe is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault.

Sharpe was 15 at the time of the shooting. The state has delayed Sharpe's declination hearing several times. A declination hearing determines whether a juvenile defendent should be transferred to adult court.

Sharpe's original declination hearing was scheduled to take place shortly after the shooting. It was pushed back to August 2018, then to November 2018 and then to May 2019. Now, the hearing is set for Monday.

Sharpe has been in custody since the day of the shooting. He will turn 18 this fall.

