Healthier Washington Medicaid Transformation forum announced

SPOKANE, Wash. - Healthier Washington will hold a public forum to inform the folks in our community about the progress of the Healthier Washington Medicaid Transformation and provide opportunities for conversation.

The Medicaid Transformation is a five-year project, based on an agreement between Washington State and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The agreement provides up to $1.1 billion in federal investment funding for regional, health system improvements for Apple Health clients.

The project began in January 2017 and will end December 31, 2021. The anticipated changes will also support the state's general health systems improvements, which will benefit all Washington residents.

Transformation leaders from the Health Care Authority and the Department of Social and Health Services will present the 90-minute program, which will include time for questions and conversation.

The event is open to the public and registration is not required.

Children are welcome with adult supervision, and light snacks will be provided.

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

5:30 PM–7:00 PM

Better Health Together | Philanthropy Center

1020 West Riverside Avenue Spokane, WA, 99201



For those who are unable to attend, there will also be a webinar on October 4, from 12:00-1:30pm. To register for the webinarclick here.