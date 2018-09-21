Heads up, drivers! Extra state troopers looking for distracted drivers this weekend

WASHINGTON STATE - You might see some extra state troopers on the highways this weekend. Washington State Patrol is conducting statewide emphasis patrols looking for distracted drivers today through Sunday.

Statistics show distracted driving causes 30 percent of deadly crashes on Washington roads. So far this year, WSP has pulled over 18,557 drivers for distracted driving. In 2017, troopers stopped 17,058 drivers.

If they see you on your phone this weekend, you could get a ticket for $136. If you've been caught before, your second ticket within five years could go up to $234. Each offense is also reported to your insurance company.

So what could get you pulled over? Drivers are only allowed minimal use of a finger to activate, deactivate, or initiate a function on any handheld device.

You don't even necessarily have to be driving to get in trouble for being on your phone. State law also prohibits drivers from using a person electronic device while stopped in traffic or at a traffic light.

Personal electronic devices include laptops, tablets, gaming devices, etc.

The only situations in which you are allowed to use your phone behind the wheel is if it's a single touch or swipe, you are parked or stopped out of the flow of traffic, or are calling 911.