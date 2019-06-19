Headlines to know to start your Wednesday

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy mid-week! You may want to grab a light jacket before heading out of the house today. It's going to cool down more than 10 degrees from yesterday, to a high of about 71 degrees.

Here's what you should know before you start your Wednesday:

Fire danger

The majority of eastern Washington will be under a Red Flag Warning today, meaning conditions will make for significant fire danger. Strong winds and low humidity in the forecast today mean "any new or existing fires will have the potentially to spread rapidly," according to the National Weather Service. Here's what you can do to minimize the risk of fires starting and how you can protect your home if one does start.

PG&E to pay up

The utility company whose equipment is believed to have been responsible for devastating wildfires across the state of California last summer will now pay a massive sum. Pacific Gas and Electric will pay $1 billion in damages to local governments for the fires that have been linked to its power lines, poles and other equipment.

More refugees than ever

The number of refugees and displaced people on the planet has hit an all-time high. According to a new UN report, more than 70 million people have been forced to flee home because of violence or persecution. That works out to about 1 in every 108 people on Earth.