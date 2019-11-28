News

Heading to the Turkey Trot? Grab an extra layer

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 08:01 AM PST

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:14 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Thanksgiving is going to be chilly! 

It's a great excuse to stay inside, but if you're heading out to the Turkey Trot, make sure you grab an extra layer. Expect some windchill, so a hat or some gloves are advised. 

The cold will continue all day and into Thursday evening, but it will be clear.

Chilly temperatures will continue through the weekend with cloud cover, as well. 

