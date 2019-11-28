Heading to the Turkey Trot? Grab an extra layer

SPOKANE, Wash. - Thanksgiving is going to be chilly!

It's a great excuse to stay inside, but if you're heading out to the Turkey Trot, make sure you grab an extra layer. Expect some windchill, so a hat or some gloves are advised.

The cold will continue all day and into Thursday evening, but it will be clear.

Chilly temperatures will continue through the weekend with cloud cover, as well.