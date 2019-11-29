Heading out the door to catch Black Friday deals? Bundle up!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Good morning and happy Black Friday! Hope you ate a delicious Thanksgiving meal last night with loved ones.

If you're going to be out and about this morning, bundle up! We are seeing temperatures in the teens and low 20s for most places throughout the region.

Conditions will be mainly dry. We have some potential for flurries on Sunday.

Winds are much calmer than they were earlier this week. However, areas in higher elevations towards the mountains will see gusty winds, at times, up to 20 mph. Areas in lower elevations can expect wind speeds at around 5-10 mph.

Stay warm today, and be safe!