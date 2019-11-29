News

Heading out the door to catch Black Friday deals? Bundle up!

By:

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 05:38 AM PST

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 09:37 AM PST

Heading out the door to catch Black Friday deals? Bundle up!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Good morning and happy Black Friday! Hope you ate a delicious Thanksgiving meal last night with loved ones.

If you're going to be out and about this morning, bundle up! We are seeing temperatures in the teens and low 20s for most places throughout the region. 

Conditions will be mainly dry. We have some potential for flurries on Sunday. 

Winds are much calmer than they were earlier this week. However, areas in higher elevations towards the mountains will see gusty winds, at times, up to 20 mph. Areas in lower elevations can expect wind speeds at around 5-10 mph. 

Stay warm today, and be safe!

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS