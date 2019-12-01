Heading home? Be ready for snowy conditions on local mountain passes
Snow is falling on local mountain passes as many are heading home after the long Thanksgiving weekend.
Traction tires were advised on Snoqualmie Pass Sunday morning. As of 10:30 a.m., there were snow flurries and strong gusty winds at the summit. If you have to head over the pass, check the latest conditions on Snoqualmie here.
Traction tires were also advised on Stevens Pass Sunday morning, with oversize vehicles prohibited. The Dept. of Transportation reported light snow fall, as well as frost and ice on the roadway. Stevens Pass conditions can be found here.
In Idaho, conditions look much more pleasant.
Lookout Pass's mountain cameras are down as of 10:30 a.m., but the Idaho Transportation Department reports that despite the frigid temperature of 16 degrees and moist road surfaces, the traction is good and visibility is clear. They do urge drivers to stay aware of possible icy patches. More information here.
Fourth of July Summit is totally clear, with low winds and good traction – you can find more information here.
