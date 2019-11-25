News

Heading across the state? Prepare for snowy conditions on Snoqualmie Pass

If you're heading across Washington state for the Thanksgiving holiday, you'll want to be ready to encounter some snow. 

Snow showers fell on the pass Sunday night and Monday morning. 

As of early Monday, traction tires were advised and oversize vehicles were prohibited.

A semi crash blocked some eastbound lanes near the Snoqualmie summit around 7:00 Monday morning. No one was hurt in the crash. 

If you're heading east from Spokane, Idaho mountain passes look to be drier. There are no restrictions on Fourth of July or Lookout passes Monday morning. 

