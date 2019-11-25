Heading across the state? Prepare for snowy conditions on Snoqualmie Pass
If you're heading across Washington state for the Thanksgiving holiday, you'll want to be ready to encounter some snow.
Snow showers fell on the pass Sunday night and Monday morning.
Snowing at Snoqualmie Pass tonight! Check weather forecasts (https://t.co/JZtP9Jx5mJ) and pass conditions (https://t.co/rpYJnNgR7J) if you are going over the passes! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/EEI7BpzqA1— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 25, 2019
As of early Monday, traction tires were advised and oversize vehicles were prohibited.
For more information about winter driving tips and restrictions, please see the information found here: https://t.co/DjuLH9H6xZ— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 25, 2019
A semi crash blocked some eastbound lanes near the Snoqualmie summit around 7:00 Monday morning. No one was hurt in the crash.
Photo of 1 of the vehicles. Jack knifed and facing the wrong way. pic.twitter.com/DRANhRC56T— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) November 25, 2019
If you're heading east from Spokane, Idaho mountain passes look to be drier. There are no restrictions on Fourth of July or Lookout passes Monday morning.
