Head to Riverfront Park for the perfect fall family photo
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fall means pumpkin spice lattes, matching flannels, haunted house visits and- debatably the most important activity- family photo shoots. This year, you won't have to travel far for the perfect family photo.
Riverfront Park’s fall photo station is now in business.
In a Facebook post, Riverfront Park said the station will remain up and running through October. All you need to bring is a camera.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Some Avista customers may not get power back for more than two days
City of Spokane
Next Story
Free tree branch disposal offered for Spokane residents affected by storm
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Free tree branch disposal offered for Spokane residents affected by storm
- Kids home from school? Here's a few ideas of what to do today
- Fuel tanker spill closes westbound lanes of I-90 near Vantage Bridge
- Mother returns frozen beef her son stole from Soap Lake restaurant, police say
- House of Charity temporarily expanding services due to weather conditions
- Crash near Fairchild Air Force Base sends one to the hospital via life flight