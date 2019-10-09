Head to Riverfront Park for the perfect fall family photo

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Fall means pumpkin spice lattes, matching flannels, haunted house visits and- debatably the most important activity- family photo shoots. This year, you won't have to travel far for the perfect family photo.

Riverfront Park’s fall photo station is now in business.

In a Facebook post, Riverfront Park said the station will remain up and running through October. All you need to bring is a camera.