Head-on crash kills 82-year-old driver
POST FALLS, Idaho - An 82-year-old Post Falls woman was killed Saturday evening after getting into a head-on crash just off the Interstate 90 off-ramp.
Idaho State Police say Lucy Abdelrahman failed to stop at the stop sign at the top of the westbound I-90 Seltice Way off-ramp. Her car struck another car head-on, causing Abdelrahman's car to flip.
Abdelrahman was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the other vehicle were transported to Kooteneai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
