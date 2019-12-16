News

Head-on collision blocks southbound lane of Highway 195, south of Spangle

By:

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 05:01 PM PST

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 08:01 PM PST

PLAZA, Wash. - A head-on collision has partially blocked the southbound lane of Highway 195, six miles south of Spangle.

Washington State Patrol said four people were involved in the crash. All of them were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

WSP said the crash happened when one vehicle was driving too fast for road conditions, lost control, crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle. 

There is currently no estimation for when the southbound lane will reopen, but alternate routes are available while crews wait for tow trucks to arrive.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS