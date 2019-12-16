Head-on collision blocks southbound lane of Highway 195, south of Spangle

PLAZA, Wash. - A head-on collision has partially blocked the southbound lane of Highway 195, six miles south of Spangle.

Washington State Patrol said four people were involved in the crash. All of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.

WSP said the crash happened when one vehicle was driving too fast for road conditions, lost control, crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

There is currently no estimation for when the southbound lane will reopen, but alternate routes are available while crews wait for tow trucks to arrive.

This is a developing story.