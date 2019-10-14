HBO back filming '24/7 College Football' on WSU campus

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougs may see films crews around campus this week.

HBO is back in Pullman to continue work on "24/7 College Football" - a four-part series that follows the Washington State University Cougars, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions and Arizona State Sun Devils.

The series follows the lives of head coaches, players, assistant coaches and more as they gear up for the season. According to HBO, the series offers a "revealing and timely look at the rigorous preparations and dilemmas the teams face leading up to and through game day."

The first episode of "24/7 College Football" aired in September and followed the Gators as they played Towson. The show has aired weekly on Wednesday nights and ends with the episode on the Cougars.

HBO will be on hand Saturday as the Cougs take on Colorado.

RELATED: WSU contacted by HBO for Hard Knocks-style show

RELATED: Washington State loses in the final minute to ASU 38-34, third straight Pac12 loss