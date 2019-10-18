Cleaning solution leak prompts Hazmat investigation at Stateline weigh station

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

STATELINE, Idaho - A truck leaking an unknown fluid prompted a Hazmat investigation at a Stateline weigh station on Thursday.

Washington State Patrol troopers noticed liquid leaking on the truck's bumper as it pulled into the station at mile post 298, a spokesperson with the fire department said.

Troopers noticed the liquid was eating away at material on the bumper, prompting WSP to call Spokane Valley Fire and a Hazmat team.

Further investigation revealed the liquid was Eco Brite, an aluminum cleaner. The cleaner was leaking from one of two 250 gallon totes, which was cracked, the fire department said.

The weigh station will remain closed Thursday evening as Hazmat team members clean the truck and transfer the liquid into a new container.

There is no threat to the public, Spokane Valley Fire said.