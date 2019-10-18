Cleaning solution leak prompts Hazmat investigation at Stateline weigh station
STATELINE, Idaho - A truck leaking an unknown fluid prompted a Hazmat investigation at a Stateline weigh station on Thursday.
Washington State Patrol troopers noticed liquid leaking on the truck's bumper as it pulled into the station at mile post 298, a spokesperson with the fire department said.
Troopers noticed the liquid was eating away at material on the bumper, prompting WSP to call Spokane Valley Fire and a Hazmat team.
Further investigation revealed the liquid was Eco Brite, an aluminum cleaner. The cleaner was leaking from one of two 250 gallon totes, which was cracked, the fire department said.
The weigh station will remain closed Thursday evening as Hazmat team members clean the truck and transfer the liquid into a new container.
There is no threat to the public, Spokane Valley Fire said.
Spokane Valley Fire on scene of a hazmat situation at the state line weigh station. Working to get more details. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/xznBrqAlIk— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 18, 2019
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Mayoral candidates make their final appeals as election night looms
- Your guide to a very Spook-ane Halloween
- Two arrested after stolen car crashes into Lewiston home
- SCRAPS is looking for help with food donations
- Cat found badly injured in a Spokane neighborhood alleyway
- Local "baby shower" celebrates Washington State's new paid leave program