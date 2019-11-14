Hazing not a factor in WSU student's death, Pullman Police say
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police said hazing played no role in a Washington State University student's death.
Nineteen-year-old Samuel Martinez passed away at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house early Tuesday morning. When police and fire medics arrived, Martinez was unconscious and breathing. His housemates were performing CPR on him when they arrived.
#UPDATE: @PullmanPolice tells me this afternoon, they’ve been able to rule out hazing in this investigation. @kxly4news https://t.co/xwDdUbcRgJ— Nikki Torres (@NikkiKXLY) November 13, 2019
Police said an initial investigation shows that alcohol may be involved. The Whitman County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.
At this time, no one was has been arrested in connection to the incident. Police are spending Wednesday speaking with possible witnesses and said they were able to rule out hazing based on consistent answers among those they have already interviewed.
In the wake of the investigation, the WSU Interfraternity Council has suspended all fraternity and sorority events for the remainder of the semester.
RELATED: Pullman Police identify 19-year-old student who died at WSU fraternity
Previous Story
Former deputy convicted of murder is back in Yakima, records show
Next Story
WSU peers stress importance of Good Samaritan law amid fellow student's death
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- 'It's teaching kids to take risks:' Spokane Valley outdoor preschool holds first day of class
- Spokane Police: rap battle ends in man's death
- Family of WSU student remembers him as a 'beautiful spark of light'
- Are you missing your pigs? Someone in Moscow found them
- Watch the GU vs. UNC game under the lights of the Pavilion with Hooptown USA
- Moses Lake Police: 2 arrested for parking illegally and passing out from heroin