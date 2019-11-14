Hazing not a factor in WSU student's death, Pullman Police say

PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police said hazing played no role in a Washington State University student's death.

Nineteen-year-old Samuel Martinez passed away at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house early Tuesday morning. When police and fire medics arrived, Martinez was unconscious and breathing. His housemates were performing CPR on him when they arrived.

Police said an initial investigation shows that alcohol may be involved. The Whitman County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.

At this time, no one was has been arrested in connection to the incident. Police are spending Wednesday speaking with possible witnesses and said they were able to rule out hazing based on consistent answers among those they have already interviewed.

In the wake of the investigation, the WSU Interfraternity Council has suspended all fraternity and sorority events for the remainder of the semester.

