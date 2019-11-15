Hayden man high on drugs threatened family with gun, deputies say

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Justin Adrian Hill was arrested for threatening his family with a gun.

HAYDEN, Idaho - A North Idaho man is facing multiple charges after his family claimed he threatened to kill them with a gun while high on drugs.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on E. Hayden Lake Road late Thursday night for a report of a family dispute with a firearm involved.

The victim told deputies her brother, 32-year-old Justin Adrian Hill, came at her and her mother. She said he shoved her down and pointed a gun in her face, threatening to kill her.

The victims were able to hide in another room while they called 911. They told authorities Hill was on a lot of drugs and was somewhere inside the residence breaking windows. Meantime, deputies said another person in the area called 911 to report hearing shots fired from a semi-automatic rifle.

Responding deputies found spent shell casings from a rifle in the road in front of the residence. Two cars and the residence were hit by gunfire.

Authorities set up a perimeter and called the SWAT team to the area, while the two victims were taken to a safe location.

Soon after, deputies made contact with a naked man standing behind a fence near the victim's residence. The man identified himself as Hill and was taken into custody without incident.

Hill was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of felony malicious injury to property and one count of unlawfully discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling house.

Authorities said Hill has no previous local criminal history.