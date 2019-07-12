Have fun with the family at the Cheney Rodeo this weekend

CHENEY, Wash. - The Cheney Rodeo is back at the Bi-Mart Arena for its 52nd year!

The three-day event features horseback competitions galore – and some involving bulls – with professional athletes and animals from around the country.

The Cheney Rodeo kicks off with a special ceremony honoring breast cancer survivors Friday evening at 7:10 p.m. On Saturday, ahead of the rodeo events, families can attend the rodeo parade in downtown Cheney, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Events like barrel racing, steer wrestling and balloon scrambling will keep families occupied for hours this weekend.

Al Parsons, who has been the Cheney Rodeo announcer for the last decade, said it's amazing to see the role the event has played in families lives throughout the years.

“The same kids that are going to college here in town are the ones that were little kids years ago. Fifty two years we've been doing this and it's still a great time at the Bi-Mart Arena," said Parsons.

The Bi-Smart Arena is located at 14310 Lt. Col. Michael P. Anderson Memorial Highway.

Tickets for adults are $18 at the gate, kids tickets are $7 at the gate.

