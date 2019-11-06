Hauser Lake Fire District to host its annual Shalena's Breakfast with Santa fundraiser

Hauser Lake Fire District

HAUSER LAKE, Idaho - The Hauser Lake Fire District will hold its annual Shalena’s Breakfast with Santa event on Sunday, December 8.

Each year, the event raises money to help families who have children with cancer. All donations from this year’s breakfast will go toward helping 8-year-old Ellena who has leukemia.

The breakfast began in 1985, to help alleviate the medical bills for one Hauser Lake Volunteer Firefighter’s daughter, Shalena, who was diagnosed with cancer.

Though Shalena lost her battle with cancer, the fire district said her name lives on through the annual breakfast.

This year’s will begin at 7 a.m. at the Hauser Lake Fire District, located at 10728 N. Hauser. It will feature an all-you-can-eat sausage and eggs, pancakes, waffles, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee breakfast.

The suggested donation amount is $3 per person, or $10 per family, the fire district said.

You can call 208-659-4922 for more information.