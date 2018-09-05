Harlem Globetrotters to bring show to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Harlem Globetrotters will return to North America with their one-of-a-kind show to Spokane Arena on Thursday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m.

The Globetrotters show will feature a star-studded roster, including Showmen like Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson and Hammer Harrison, as well as fan favorites Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisolm. The team will also bring the largest female roster in team history across North America, including TNT Lister, Hoops Green, Torch George, Swish Young and Mighty Mortimer.

After every game, the Harlem Globetrotters remain on the court for autographs and photographs with fans.

Tickets are now available.