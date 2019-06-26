happylife: Summer at the Spokane Public Library

SPOKANE, Wash. - Looking to keep up the learning for your kids this summer so that they are ready for the 2019-2020 school year? What if they could have lots of fun in the process?

You don't have to look any further than the Spokane Public Library. They've kicked off their summer reading program for all ages, “Universe of Stories,” but with the calendar of events they have coming up, it could be called "Universe of Stories AND activities!"

The summer season started with the installation of a traveling Smithsonian exhibit that will call Spokane home this summer. The library has never played host to an exhibit of this kind, so they are going all out to celebrate!

"Hometown Teams: A Smithsonian Exhibit" provides a look at sports in America and gives visitors the chance to reflect on the role it plays in our society. If you head to the downtown library branch to check it out, you will see everything from an Ironman medal to a squeeze device that omits the smell of fresh buttered popcorn! There is something for everyone to enjoy – whether you are an athlete or go to games for the food!

The Spokane Public Library created their own exhibit to stand alongside the one from the Smithsonian. It's the same theme, but focuses on local sports egends and memorabilia. Keep an eye out for a nearly 100-year old Letterman jacket/sweater from a Spokane highschooler of yesteryear. The library was able to locate it through social media.

There will be several Hometown Teams-themed activities while the exhibit is in town – from story hour with Gonzaga basketball to a panel with local Olympians. Adults will even have a chance to train like a Zag!

If you or your kids need a break from sports, perhaps the chance to cool off, there's plenty more happening within Spokane Library walls! Over 100 programs are available to kids and families over summer vacation. Most are free with no registration required.

To go along with the theme of summer reading, “Universe of Stories,” a portion of activities are STEM-focused and pertain to space travel! Kids can attend space craft parties, paint galaxy rocks, astronaut-themed story times and moon science for kids class!

Teens will have the opportunity to use their thinking caps to solve puzzles and beat the clock of Escape Rooms at the library!

For entertainment – and the chance to cool off in the AC – there are movie screenings in the afternoon and evening, and even magic shows!

