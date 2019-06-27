Happy Life: Planning a summer hike

SPOKANE, Wash. - Planning a hike for yourself can be stressful enough. Planning a hike with kids, a whole other story!

There's nothing worse than getting half way to the destination, and realizing it's too tough for their tiny feet!

Wander Spokane is a new guided hiking business in the Inland Northwest. They do the planning for you – organizing fun, interesting and visual hikes in our area!

If you can't make one of theirs, they've compiled a list of their top 5 hikes in and around the Spokane-area.

Wander Spokane's Top 5 Hikes for Families

1.Waikiki Springs

2. Haynes Conservatory

3. Indian Canyon

4. Tubbs Hill

5. Bowl and Pitcher

Founder and owner of Wander Spokane, Alana Livingston said she picked Waikiki Springs because of it's proximity to Spokane (it's located a few blocks off Division Street in North Spokane), the wide trails – perfect for strollers as well as its rich history, ruins, wildlife, plants, gorgeous views and the waterfall that you can check out near the end!

Livingston added, "it has everything!"

Go on a family hike with Wander Spokane, and activities to keep the kids engaged are a given. Livingston brings along paint so kids can decorate the rocks they find as well as photos of plants they might find along the way creating a scavenger hunt. She added that a journal for drawing the view or a camera for snapping a photo of it are also easy ways to keep kids and excited along the way.

Here are some other must haves when hiking with kids

1. Water

2. Snacks (and candy if bribing is necessary)

3. First Aid kit

4. Sunscreen and bug spray

5. A map if you are unfamiliar with the trail

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.