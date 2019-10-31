Happy Halloween! Here are the top headlines to start your morning

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Halloween! Today will be slightly warmer with temperatures reaching into the 40s, but you still need to plan for lots of layers if you will be trick-or-treating! From 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. it will be between 36 and 28 degrees.

Here's what you should know to start your day:

A Dutch Halloween

Dutch Bros is serving up treats, not tricks today! All day on October 31, at any Dutch Bros location, you can get any kid-sized drink for $1.

Oh, trick-or-treating in freezing weather doesn't sound that fun?

We don't blame you. There are plenty of indoor Halloween celebrations happening around town tonight, which all still let your kids collect candy without knocking on strangers' doors. We've compiled a list of options from Coeur d'Alene to downtown Spokane here.

Halloween safety

If you do plan to be out in your neighborhood with young ones tonight, it's important to make sure they are aware of their surroundings. The CDC estimates children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year. To keep them safe, make sure their costume has something reflective on it, carry a flashlight and always walk on the side of the road that is facing traffic. Drivers should also be extra vigilant tonight, knowing most neighborhoods will be covered with children.

Taking impeachment proceedings public

The House of Representatives will vote today to do just that. Lawmakers will weigh in on a measure formalizing the impeachment inquiry, which lays the ground rules for public hearings and sets out the process for considering articles of impeachment in the full House. With democrats' majority in the House, the measure is expected to pass.