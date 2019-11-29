Happy 138th birthday, Spokane!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy birthday, Spokane!

On November 29, 1881, the city of Spokane was incorporated into Washington Territory as "Spokan Falls."

According to HistoryLink.org, the original Act of Incorporation spelled the city's name correctly, but the territorial printing office incorrectly spelled it "Spokan Falls." Apparently, it was a phonetic spelling used throughout that time period, including on the 1880 census and in the city's first newspaper, the "Spokan Times."

The "e" was added in 1883 and the "falls" was dropped in 1891, according to the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

Now, 138 years, the city continues to change and thrive. However old, the city still looks great to us!