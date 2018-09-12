Hands Across the Falls returns to Spokane to 'celebrate recovery'

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hands Across the Falls (HAF) returns to Spokane Saturday, September 29 on the Monroe Street Bridge.

Recovery Cafe Spokane, the host for the event, created HAF as a public show of support celebrating recovery.

This event is for anyone, those touched by addiction or not.

"Recovery should be celebrated," said Georgia Butler, Directory of Recovery Community Services at the Cafe. "Seeking help is a sign of strength not weakness."

Attendees are encouraged to bring a banner in support of recovery. Those connected with a treatment agency are invited to wear a shirt with their organization's logo.

Those attending are asked to gather on the Northside of Monroe Street Bridge. Attendees should arrive by 11:30 a.m. and just before noon, the group will be led onto the bridge.

At noon, a firetruck will sound a horn signifying the start of the event. At that time, everyone will join hands and stand quietly for four minutes. Immediately following, there will be a resource fair and food truck vendors.

To mark the event, attendees will receive a commemorative medal.