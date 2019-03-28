Group of Gonzaga "officials" visit Jimmy Kimmel on late night show
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Yes, the joke continues. Jimmy Kimmel still doesn't think Gonzaga exists.
On Wednesday night's late show, Kimmel welcomed special guests from Gonzaga. Seated with them were the Easter Bunny, Spider-Man, and the Tooth Fairy.
You can watch the full clip below:
Tonight, Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo, will share his investigation of the players from Wednesday's open locker room interviews.
