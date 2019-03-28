Group of Gonzaga "officials" visit Jimmy Kimmel on late night show

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Yes, the joke continues. Jimmy Kimmel still doesn't think Gonzaga exists.

On Wednesday night's late show, Kimmel welcomed special guests from Gonzaga. Seated with them were the Easter Bunny, Spider-Man, and the Tooth Fairy.

You can watch the full clip below:

Tonight, Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo, will share his investigation of the players from Wednesday's open locker room interviews.

