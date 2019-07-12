Group of dogs surprises patients at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - It was all hands on deck, or should we say all 'paws on deck,' Thursday at 4 News Now as we continue Superheroes 4 Kids week.

For the fourth year now, a group of therapy dogs and their handlers stopped by Sacred Heart Children's Hospital for the Parade of Dogs. It's where dogs walk the hallways at Sacred Heart and stop into playrooms and patient rooms, spreading some joy and dropping off a couple gifts, too.

That's where 4 News Now met one little girl, whose good news is the exact reason we have events like Superheroes 4 Kids.

Nine-year-old Alex Aden is a leukemia patient. Alex has been in and out of Sacred Heart for treatments. Thursday, she got a fluffy surprise.

"It was - happy," Alex said.

Sacred Heart has been her second home, but not for much longer.

"This is her last week of treatment. So she's been in treatment for almost two-and-a-half years," Maile said, Alex's mother.

It's exciting, because the journey to get here was never an easy one.

"Sometimes fun, sometimes not fun," Alex said.

Events like Parade of Dogs make it just a little easier for kids like Alex. The four-legged friends paraded the hospital hallways, with their fiercely wagging tails, infectious energy, and hopeful faces. Providing just a small distraction kids going through a lot.

"These smiles come up immediately, they're unhappy being in a hospital. But the dog can bring a few smiles for a little while," said Sharon Shutts, owner of dog, Dexter.

"Just to put a smile on anyone's face, whether it's a child or their parents, just makes my heart sing," Karen Hathaway said, owner of dog, Cassidy.

Smiles like the one on Alex, the one she'll have when she gets to walk out the door at the end of the week.

4 News Now asked Maile, Alex's mom, who her superhero is in honor of Superheroes 4 Kids. She told us undoubtedly, her daughter.

