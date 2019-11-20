News

Grocery Outlet to open Cheney location this week

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 10:04 PM PST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:04 PM PST

CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney residents will soon have more grocery shopping options at a discounted price.  

A new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opens in Cheney on Thursday and the grocery store is going all out with its grand opening ceremony. 

Beginning at 8:55 a.m., BlissBucks gift cards will be given out to the first 200 customers, 18 years and older. Those gift cards can range from $5 to $200, event organizers said. 

Customers can also enter for a chance to win free groceries for up to one year, valuing at $100 per month. 

Customers aren’t the only ones benefitting. 

The new grocery store, located at 2533 1st St, will bring an additional 30 jobs to the Cheney community, a spokesperson for the company said. 

