Grocery Outlet to open Cheney location this week
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney residents will soon have more grocery shopping options at a discounted price.
A new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opens in Cheney on Thursday and the grocery store is going all out with its grand opening ceremony.
Beginning at 8:55 a.m., BlissBucks gift cards will be given out to the first 200 customers, 18 years and older. Those gift cards can range from $5 to $200, event organizers said.
Customers can also enter for a chance to win free groceries for up to one year, valuing at $100 per month.
Customers aren’t the only ones benefitting.
The new grocery store, located at 2533 1st St, will bring an additional 30 jobs to the Cheney community, a spokesperson for the company said.
