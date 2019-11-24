Green Bluff Christmas Tree season is almost here!

Maria Shanina

GREEN BLUFF, Wash. - Thanksgiving is almost here, but farms at Green Bluff have already been ramping up for their Christmas tree sales, most of them starting this Friday.

Dietz Christmas Trees opens November 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., though they request that customers arrive no later than 3 p.m. to allow for time to pick a tree. They also have a field in which they lost their lease, and they are offering clearance prices on trees there. Dietz says they are only planning to be open for two weekends due to limited inventory.

Walters' Fruit Ranch will also be open for Christmas Tree picking on November 29, and they invite you and your kids to come out on the Fruit Loop Express to check it out.

High Country Orchard's GreenBluff Christmas Experience runs from November 27-December 23, where folks can take a horse-drawn sleigh ride down to the Green Bluff Christmas Tree Farm to cut down their own tree, then return to High Country for a hot lunch – tickets are on sale now.

The Green Bluff Christmas Tree Farm has not updated their tree season hours yet, but this time last year they were open from November 23 to December 16, Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Hansen's Green Bluff Orchard's Christmas tree harvest starts November 29, as well. You can also warm up with their homemade spiced hot cider and cocoa.

238 Brewing Company will reopen for a Christmas tree harvest on Friday, after closing for the month.

Sunset Orchard is also kicking off their Christmas tree season on Friday.

For more information, you can visit the Green Bluff Growers website here.