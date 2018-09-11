Greater Spokane Emergency Management provides tips for assembling disaster supply kits
SPOKANE, Wash. - September is National Preparedness Month. Here in the Inland Northwest, we've seen our fair share of disasters in the last decade; three that saw FEMA come in to provide assistance.
Tuesday morning Greater Spokane Emergency Management was on Good Morning Northwest, with tips for being ready, including putting together an emergency supply kit, that includes things like food and water for two weeks, a first aid kit, radio and cell phone chargers.
Emergency Manager Gerry Bozarth said, “we don't want anyone to be overwhelmed and think 'gee, I can't do it.' That's what really is a problem with preparing for anything because you can just be overwhelmed. So a little bit at a time. You can make a list.”
If you don't already have a kit assembled, the emergency manager recommends adding an item to your box each week as you head to the grocery store. Start by putting together a basic kit with these items:
-Water (one gallon per person, per day)
-Food – canned items, pasta, favorite bars
-Flashlight & extra batteries
-Radio & extra batteries
-First Aid Kit
-Whistle
-Utility knife
-Cash, change and Traveler's checks
-Survival Blankets
-Matches (keep in waterproof container)
-Paper & pencils
-Identification
-Extra sets of car & house keys
-Leather gloves
-List of medical conditions & allergies
-Contact names & numbers
-Important documents (including insurance cards)
-Extra medication, glasses, hearing aids
EXTRA ITEMS:
-Non-electric can opener
-Tooth brush & toothpaste
-Rain gear
-Water purification tablets (or chlorine bleach with no additives)
-Portable toilet
-Mess kit & eating utensils
-Photos of family members and pets
-Feminine hygiene products
-Generator with extra fuel
-Comfort items for children
-Carrier for pets
-Infant formula & diapers
-Local maps
-Compass
-Fire extinguisher
-Head lamp
-Hand sanitizer
-Set of Tools
-Books, games, activities
-Change of clothes
