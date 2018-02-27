Grassroots movement aims to expand medicaid in Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The grassroots campaign Reclaim Idaho is hoping to get medicaid expansion added to the ballot this November and they've got quite a challenge ahead to get there.

They need 56,000 signatures, and so far, they've collected 20,000. This week they're focusing on Coeur d'Alene, where they hope to get 2,000 more.

Expanding medicaid through the ballot box has only been done in one other state, Maine, and now Reclaim Idaho hopes their state will be next.

If they gather enough signatures, a ballot measure in Idaho would call for expanding medicaid to include everyone under 65 whose adjusted gross income is 133 percent of the federal poverty level. That works out to be about $16,000 for a single person or about $33,000 for a family of four, if they are not eligible for coverage under the state plan.

When Reclaim Idaho launched their effort, skeptics said their biggest hurdle would be getting signatures in the dead of winter. So they've thought of out of the box ways to make it happen. Pizza parties, neighborhood crawls to get signatures instead of pub crawls and the medicaid mobile bus.

On Sunday, it was a cookout, but not your typical one. Along with burger buns, there are shovels, heaters and blankets.

Rebecca Schroeder said, “I have six little warmers on my body in different places to stay warm.”

Schroeder, who is running for a seat in the Idaho state house said snow, wind and cold temperatures are no match for the volunteers with Reclaim Idaho. They're hoping their determination will inspire others to join the movement.

For most of the volunteers, the fight is a personal one.

“I have a child that has cystic fibrosis, that's a rare, genetic disease and more than half of children with cystic fibrosis depend on medicaid as a vital source of insurance coverage,” explained Schroeder.

For co-founder, Luke Mayville., it started that way too.

“I watched my own mother who was diagnosed with cancer and within the first year she had $30,000 in out of pocket expenses,” he explained.

Mayville says close to 80,000 Idahoans live in limbo, making too much to qualify for medicaid but not enough to afford health insurance on the state exchange. With this information, the cause has became much more important to him.

"For these people they end up going without healthcare, its often a question of should I get a third job in order to afford healthcare or should I instead go without healthcare and live in fear that the moment I get sick I might lose my house?” he said.

He says the group is on track to meet their goal and all because passionate people around the state like Rebecca.

“No one plans on that diagnosis, no one plans on getting cancer or heart disease. This is something that is a safety net,” she said.

Reclaim Idaho is hoping to bring down the number of people who are currently uninsured in the state. Idaho's Governor Butch Otter recently announced a plan to lower insurance premiums so more people can afford coverage in the marketplace.

Reclaim Idaho says this plan has coverage problems and thinks instead that the state should focus on closing the insurance gap to get everyone affordable insurance.



