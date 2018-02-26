Grant County deputy who accidentally shot wife enters plea agreement

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Grant County sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty Monday to reckless endangerment in the unintentional shooting of his wife.

Deputy Jose Rivera's guilty plea was part of a plea agreement that included dismissing two counts of third-degree assault.

According to iFiber One News, Grant County Superior Court Judge John Antosz sentenced 29-year-old Rivera to 364 days in jail, with 365 days suspended for two years. The remaining eight days were converted into 48 hours of community service.

Rivera remains on paid administrative leave from the sheriff's office until an internal investigation is completed.

In August 2017, Rivera shot his wife while handling a firearm inside their home Wednesday night.

Sydney Rivera confirmed with officers at the hospital that the shooting was accidental. The Rivera's 4-year-old child was the only other person in the house at the time. There were no drugs or alcohol involved. Jose was off-duty at the time.