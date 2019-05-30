Grant Co. deputies searching for child rape suspect

Grant County Sheriff's Office Authorities in Grant County are searching for Everardo Bello Magana .

GRANT CO., Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a child rape suspect.

Authorities are looking for 29-year-old Everardo Bello Bagana. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 155 pounds,.

Deputies said Everado is possibly driving a purple, two-door, Nissan pickup with blue and gray stripes on the side. GCSO does not know the license plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

