Grant Co. deputies searching for child rape suspect

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 03:00 PM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 03:00 PM PDT

GRANT CO., Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a child rape suspect. 

Authorities are looking for 29-year-old Everardo Bello Bagana. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 155 pounds,. 

Deputies said Everado is possibly driving a purple, two-door, Nissan pickup with blue and gray stripes on the side. GCSO does not know the license plate number. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. 

