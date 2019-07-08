Grant Co. deputies arrest man for pointing gun at driver

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A 59-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested Sunday for pointing a gun at another drive, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Moses Lake police got a call from the driver around 8:15 a.m. saying a blue van was driving recklessly. The caller reported the van’s driver had pointed a gun at them.

Deputies found the van near Road 2 and Road L-Northeast, but it was unoccupied. GCSO said deputies found several pieces of body armor inside.

MSPD officers noticed a man matching the suspect’s description about 250 yards away. Authorities said the man was uncooperative at first, but was eventually taken into custody.

GCSO said the suspect, Jeffrey L. Ragan, was wearing an empty holster and two ammunition magazines. He at first denied having a gun, but ultimately said he had hidden it in the weeds.

Deputies found the gun and collected it as evidence.

Ragan was booked into the Grant County Jail for brandishing a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily hard, a concealed pistol license violation and aiming or discharging a firearm.

