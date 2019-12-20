Grant Co. busts Moses Lake drug house twice in 37 days
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake house has been busted for the second time in just over a month.
Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) served a search warrant at 7906 Stanley Road, where they had served a previous warrant 37 days prior, and carried out a drug bust.
INET and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team took extra precautions serving the warrant, due to previous incidents involving firearms at that residence, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Two men were arrested for suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver in a school zone – 38-year-old Andrew J. Gilbert and 36-year-old Pete Lopez.
Detectives discovered meth, cash and a stolen car from the property.
According to the Sheriff's Office, this drug bust is the result of an ongoing investigation.
