Gov. Inslee to announce new executive order on vaping

Karen Ducey/Getty Images Jay Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee announced on Tuesday his plans for a new executive order related to vaping.

According to a release, Inslee will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Friday at the King County Chinook Building to announce the order.

The secretary of the Washington State Department of Health, director of the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, legislators and other state and local leaders will be also in attendance.

The announcement comes amid a rise in reports of possible vaping-related illnesses in Washington state.

