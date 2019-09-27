Gov. Inslee to announce new executive order on vaping
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee announced on Tuesday his plans for a new executive order related to vaping.
According to a release, Inslee will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Friday at the King County Chinook Building to announce the order.
The secretary of the Washington State Department of Health, director of the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, legislators and other state and local leaders will be also in attendance.
The announcement comes amid a rise in reports of possible vaping-related illnesses in Washington state.
READ: Health officials confirm two vaping-related lung illness in Spokane County
READ: Six cases of vaping-related lung illness confirmed in Idaho
